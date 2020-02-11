Stock Alert: Charles River Laboratories Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) touched a 52-week high of $174.00 today, on upbeat FY 2020 guidance.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.45 - $7.60 per share on revenues growth of 13.0% - 14.5% and organic revenues growth of 7.75% - 8.75%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.41 per share on revenue growth of 11.2% to $2.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

The company said earnings per share in 2020 are expected to benefit from higher revenue, driven primarily by continued robust client demand, and meaningful operating margin improvement.

Q4 Results

GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $80.3 million or $1.61 per share versus $59.7 million or $1.21 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $100.1 million or $2.01 per share compared to $78.3 million or $1.59 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter was $691.1 million, an increase of 14.9% from $601.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $1.83 per share on revenue of $685.31 million for the quarter.

James Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased with our strong fourth-quarter results, which generally exceeded our prior expectations. Fourth-quarter reported revenue growth was in the mid-teens, organic growth was in the high-single-digits, and earnings per share growth was firmly in double-digits... Our Company is the strongest it has ever been, and we are well positioned to drive profitable revenue growth in 2020 and in the future."

