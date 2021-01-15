Markets
CHRA

Stock Alert: Charah Solutions Hits New 52-week High On 12-year Contract With Dominion Energy

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA), a Louisville, Kentucky-based provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, are surging more than 54 percent or $1.47 in Friday's morning trade at $4.18, after hitting a new 52-week high of $5.20.

Friday, Charah Solutions said it has been awarded a twelve-year ash marketing contract by Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy Inc. (D) for the beneficiation and utilization of up to 8.1 million tons of reclaimed ponded coal ash at Dominion's Chesterfield Power Station in Chester, Virginia. Dominion Energy has contracted with Charah Solutions for the coal ash utilization efforts effective 2021 through 2032.

The beneficiated ash product will replace other currently utilized virgin raw materials in the production of Portland cement at several cement kiln locations in the eastern U.S. for the next more than ten years and also help supply the rising demand for concrete in the construction industry.

Charah Solutions has traded in a range of $1.28 to $5.20 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHRA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular