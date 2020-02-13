Stock Alert: CenturyLink Tumbles

(RTTNews) - Shares of CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) are losing more than 10 percent in the morning trade on Thursday, at $13.56. The stock has been trading in a range of $9.64 to $15.30 in the past 52 weeks.

Wednesday, CenturyLink reported fourth-quarter revenues that decreased 4 percent to $5.57 billion from $5.78 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Net income was reported at $223 million or $0.21 per share, compared to net loss of $2.41 billion or $2.26 per share in the year-ago period. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.33 per share, compared to $0.37 per share a year ago.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

