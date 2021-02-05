Stock Alert: Century Communities Adds 10% On Better Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) are climbing more than 10% Friday morning on better-than expected fourth-quarter results.

Net income in the fourth quarter increased 72% year-over-year to $91.8 million or $2.72 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter.

Home sales revenues increased 22% from the same period last year to $946.8 million.

David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, said, "Our recent performance demonstrates the resiliency of our business and proven ability to execute. We remain encouraged by the strength and health of the housing market and as such, are introducing full year guidance of deliveries in the range of 10,500 to 11,500 homes and homes sales revenues in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.8 billion."

CCS touched a new high of $56.35 today morning before trading at $54.02 currently.

