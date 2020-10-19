Markets
Stock Alert: Centogene Rises 11% On Receiving EUA For Vovid-19 Test

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Centogene N.V. (CNTG) are rising more than 11% Monday morning after the company said it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for 'CentoSure', the company's latest SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test.

The EUA allows to use this test to use for individuals with no symptoms of Covid-19 or other reasons to suspect the disease.

Centogene stock is currently trading at $12.11. It has been trading in the range of $7.80- $28.71 in the past 52 weeks.

