Stock Alert: Centogene Gains 13%; Makes Its Covid-19 Test Kit Available In Germany

(RTTNews) - Shares of commercial-stage rare disease company Centogene N.V. (CNTG) are rising more than 11% Thursday morning at $13.35. It has been trading in the range of $7.80- $28.71 in the past 52-weeks.

Centogene today said, its COVID-19 test kit called CentoKit-19, is now available on Amazon in Germany. CENTOGENE is the first provider to make SARS-CoV-2 virus RNA test kit available online in Germany.

