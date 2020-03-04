Stock Alert: Centene Jumps Almost 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Centene Corp. (CNC) are rising almost 13 percent in the morning trade on Wednesday at $61.00. The stock has traded in a range of $41.62 to $68.64 in the past 52 weeks.

Wednesday, stocks within the healthcare sector are increasing after the results of the Super Tuesday primaries in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in yesterday's contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Biden has called for expanding the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare rather than scrapping private insurance in favor of a Medicare-for-all plan, as Sanders proposed.

Tuesday, Centene provided an updated financial outlook for fiscal 2020, which includes the effect of the closing of the WellCare acquisition on January 23, 2020. For fiscal 2020, the company projects total revenues of $104.8 billion to $105.6 billion, earnings per share in a range of $3.00 to $3.14, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.56 to $4.76.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.82 per share for the year on revenues of $106.8 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

