Stock Alert: Centene Falls More Than 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Centene Corp. (CNC) are losing more than 7 percent in the morning trade on Monday at $60.50, in spite of no news that could hurt the stock. The stock has traded in a range of $41.62 to $68.64 in the past 52 weeks.

Last Thursday, we had alerted readers that Centene's shares were trading close to a new 52-week high of $68.64, reached on January 24 after the healthcare company closed its $17.3 billion acquisition of WellCare Health Plans Inc. (WCG).

The merger vaults Centene from a small-player status to one of the largest publicly-traded managed care providers in the nation, to cater to more than 24 million members across all 50 states, including 12.3 million Medicaid members.

In mid-February, Centene said it will provide its consolidated 2020 annual guidance, including WellCare Health Plans, Inc., after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 4.

