(RTTNews) - Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) more than doubled Monday morning at $2.11, from Friday's closing price of $0.95.

The security equipment maker is benefiting from the ongoing public unrest in the U.S., caused by George Floyd's death.

CETX has been trading in the range of $0.60- $5.39 in the past 52-weeks.

