Stock Alert: Celsius Holdings Falls 27%

(RTTNews) - Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) shares are declining more than 30 percent on Thursday morning trade, despite reporting profit for the fourth quarter. The shares have been losing since Wednesday. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.67 million or $0.02 per share, compared to loss of $1.17 million or $0.02 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $35.66 million, from $24.11 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $44.07, down 27.27 percent from the previous close of $60.55 on a volume of 2,979,429. The shares have traded in a range of $3.22-$70.66 on average volume of 1,336,945 for the last 52-week period.

