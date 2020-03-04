Stock Alert: Cellect Biotechnology Up 45% After Deal With Canndoc

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cellect Biotechnology (APOP), a thinly traded stock, has surged more than 45% on Wednesday morning trade after the company said it struck a deal with Canndoc Ltd. for exclusive rights to use the latter's products for the reduction of opioid usage. Cellect will acquire from Canndoc all rights to the use of Canndoc products for the reduction of opioid usage, including accumulated data, as well as on-going and pipeline of clinical trials. Cellet said clinical evidence from over 12 years of experience, treating thousands of Canndoc's patients, primarily in oncology, has shown a reduction in patient opioid consumption. Further, Canndoc will supply Cellect, in the next five years, with a minimum of 6 tons of GMP pharma grade cannabis products with a value of $18 million. Cellect will also have the option to extend the agreement for an additional five years until 2029. It will also issue over 1 million ADRs to Canndoc representing 19% of its share capital. APOP is currently trading at $3.08, up $0.99 or 47.37%, on the Nasdaq.

