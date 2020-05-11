Stock Alert: Cellect Biotech Up 87% On Positive Pre-clinical Data On ApoGraft

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) are currently soaring nearly 87 percent after the company announces positive pre-clinical data on ApoGraft published in Nature Research, covering transplantation of bone marrow in humans. APOP is currently trading at $4.44, up $2.07 or 87.34 percent on the Nasdaq.

The paper highlights the pre-clinical research and demonstrates that engraftment is robust following transplantation of treated graft, and the graft retains its immune reconstitution and anti-leukemic effects.

The company has initiated a Phase 1/2 study in adults undergoing stem cell transplant for the treatment of hematological malignancies. The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the overall incidence, frequency, and severity of adverse events potentially related to ApoGraft at 180-days post-transplant.

According to the company, ApoGraft significantly reduces the risk of life-threatening rejection disease and other unwanted immune responses by separating the stem cells needed for transplant from those that cause the adverse effects.

