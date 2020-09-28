Markets
CLDX

Stock Alert: Celldex Therapeutics Climbs To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) are rising more than 20 percent or $2.59 in Monday's morning trade at $15.39, after touching a new 52-week high of $15.65 earlier despite no specific news that could influence the stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as investors shrugged off concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election.

Celldex is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics.

Celldex Therapeutics has traded in a range of $1.50 to $15.65 in the past 52 weeks.

