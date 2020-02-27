Markets
CBRE

Stock Alert: CBRE Slips

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) are trading lower, as its fourth-quarter earnings missed analysts' estimates. The company reported a net profit of $638 million or $1.87 per share, higher than $394 million or $1.15 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.32. Wall Street was looking for $1.35 per share. Revenue for the quarter climbed 13.1 percent to $7.119 billion from $6.294 billion a year ago. Analysts were looking for revenue of $6.91 billion. Looking ahead, CBRE expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.05 to $4.25. The company expects growth to be stronger in the second half than the first half of 2020. The stock is currently trading at $56.28, down 1.41 percent. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $45.16 to $64.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBRE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular