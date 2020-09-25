Stock Alert: CBAK Energy Surges 132%

(RTTNews) - CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) shares are soaring with the unusual volume on Friday morning trade, continuing its bullish trend seen in the last ten days.

Currently, shares are at $3.13, up 132 percent from its previous close of $1.35, on a volume of 69,825,239. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.36 to $3.75 on average volume of 2,856,087.

The manufacturer of high-power lithium batteries for electric vehicles and tools had announced on September 15 that its unit Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd had won the bidding for Haier project in the smart home market.

