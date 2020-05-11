Stock Alert: Caterpillar Slides

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares are sliding, after gapping down on Monday morning. There was no specific announcement from the company that could have impacted the share movement.

The shares are currently at $108.49, down 3.31 percent, from its previous close of $112.11.

The shares of the Heavy-equipment maker have been down, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average in search of new support.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.