(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares have been on a downtrend since it reported lower earnings for the first quarter last Tuesday.

The shares are currently at $107.82, down 2.76 percent from the previous close of $110.88. The shares have traded in a range of $87.50 - $150.55 for the 52-week period, on average volume of 5,600,101.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.