Stock Alert: Caterpillar Rises To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) are rising more than 6 percent or $10.55 in Monday's morning trade at $171.84, after touching a new 52-week high of $176.36 despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are advancing on Monday, with buying interest generated after Pfizer and BioNTech said data from the Phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed it to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing coronavirus infection. Democratic candidate Joe Biden's presidential election victory also boosted stocks.

Caterpillar has traded in a range of $87.50 to $176.36 in the past 52 weeks.

