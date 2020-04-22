Markets
CAT

Stock Alert: Caterpillar Edges Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares are trading slightly up, after gapping up at open as the market is on a positive note. Currently, the shares are at $110.09, up 0.11 percent from the previous close of $109.85.

The stock of the American Fortune 100 corporation has lost 5.12 percent on Tuesday when all the indices were down. For the 52-week, the shares have traded in a range of $87.50-$150.55 on average volume of 5,496,165.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular