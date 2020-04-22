Stock Alert: Caterpillar Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares are trading slightly up, after gapping up at open as the market is on a positive note. Currently, the shares are at $110.09, up 0.11 percent from the previous close of $109.85.

The stock of the American Fortune 100 corporation has lost 5.12 percent on Tuesday when all the indices were down. For the 52-week, the shares have traded in a range of $87.50-$150.55 on average volume of 5,496,165.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.