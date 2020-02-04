Markets
Stock Alert: Catalent Shares Sliding At Initial Trading

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is losing more than 3 percent at early trading on Tuesday. The global life sciences innovator had announced its plans to acquire cell therapy company MaSTherCell Global for $315 million. On Monday, the company had also priced an underwritten public offering of common stock.

For the second quarter, the company had reported a decline in net earnings attributable of $34.3 million or $0.23 per share, from $49.0 million or $0.34 per share in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter increased 17 percent on a constant currency basis.

The shares closed at $61.65 on Monday. CTLT is currently down 2.90 percent at $59.86

