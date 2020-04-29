Stock Alert: Catalent Gains Nearly 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) are rising on Wednesday morning as it signed an agreement with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson for large-scale commercial manufacturing JNJ's lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19 at its facility in Bloomington, Indiana. The shares are currently at $67.66, up 8.85 percent from its previous close of $62.92.

The global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, drugs manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products said it will hire 300 additional personnel to accelerate its manufacturing readiness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.