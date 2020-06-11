Stock Alert: Catalent Declines 5%

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) shares are falling 5.57 percent to $70.49 from its previous close of $74.63.

The global provider of advanced delivery technologies announced the pricing of its public offering of common shares to raise about $550 million. The share issue will close on or about June 15.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay $200 million of outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.

