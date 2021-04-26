Stock Alert: Casper Sleep Jumps 29%

Markets
(RTTNews) - New York-based mattress company Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) saw a sudden hike of 29.05% or $2.05 per share on Monday, despite no stock-related news or press statements from the company.

The company opened at $7.90 and is presently dealing at $9.07 per share after closing at $7.04 on the previous day. For a 52-week period, the shares of the company have ranged from $5.53 to $10.97 per share on an average volume of 14 million outstanding shares.

