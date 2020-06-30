Stock Alert: Carver Bancorp Skyrockets

(RTTNews) - Shares of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) are surging almost 118 percent or $6.91 in Tuesday's morning to trade at $12.78.

New York-based Carver Bancorp is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services. The bank supports African-American communities.

Video streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NFLX) said it will invest 2 percent of its cash holdings - initially up to $100 million - into financial institutions and organizations that directly support Black communities in the U.S. Carver Bancorp's stock had surged last week too and touched a new 52-week high amid increased investor interest in companies controlled by African-Americans and those supporting black-owned businesses.

The increased "Buying Black" interest comes after protests in the U.S. over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody. The stock has traded in a range of $12.78 to $16.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.