Markets
CARV

Stock Alert: Carver Bancorp Hits New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) are surging more than $18.82 or 781 percent in Wednesday's morning trade at $21.23, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $22.00 despite the absence of any stock-specific news.

New York-based Carver Bancorp is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services.

U.S. stocks are rising for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as investors shrugged off concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections and instead, focused on a recent batch of upbeat U.S. economic data that has reinforced optimism about a quick recovery. Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to a Bloomberg report indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

The stock has traded in a range of $1.25 to $20.50 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular