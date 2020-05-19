Stock Alert: Carvana Slips Nearly 10%

(RTTNews) - Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are down more than 9 percent on Tuesday as it announced the commencement of a public offering of 50 million of its Class A common stock.

The shares are currently at $89.36, down 9.45 percent from the previous close of $98.59. The stock gained a volume of more than 2.350 million, while its average volume is 3, 912,607. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $22.16 to $115.23. Carvana's rival Vroom Inc. has announced its filing to go public on Monday.

