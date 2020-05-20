Stock Alert: Carriage Services Climbs 23%

(RTTNews) - Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) shares are surging as it reported a lower profit on an adjusted basis for the first quarter, while its revenue increased from the prior year. Further, the company lowered its full-year 2020 revenue projection to reflect the pandemic situation.

Currently, the shares are at $19.46, up 23.24 percent from its previous close of $15.79.

For the first quarter, the company reported net loss of $4.19 million or loss per share of $0.23 from profit of $6.53 million or $0.36 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, the company reported profit of $6.11 million or $0.38 per share. Total revenue for the quarter increased 12.2 percent to $77.5 million from $69.08 million in the prior year. Looking ahead, the funeral home company expects post-COVID full-year 2020 revenue of $300-$306 million, lower than its pre-COVID expectation of $315-$319 million.

