Stock Alert: CarParts Shares Gain 8% On Improved Profit

(RTTNews) - CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) shares are trading more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning as the company turned around to profit in the second quarter from loss last year.

The e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories recorded profit of $1.57 million from $1.46 million loss a year ago. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.04, from loss of $0.04 in the previous year.

Net Sales for the quarter were $118.93 million, up 60 percent from $73.69 million a year ago. Overall e-commerce penetration for total U.S. retail sales reached 28 percent. PRTS is currently at $14.79, up 8.24 percent from the prior close of $13.71.

