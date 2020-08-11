Markets
PRTS

Stock Alert: CarParts Shares Gain 8% On Improved Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) shares are trading more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning as the company turned around to profit in the second quarter from loss last year.

The e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories recorded profit of $1.57 million from $1.46 million loss a year ago. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.04, from loss of $0.04 in the previous year.

Net Sales for the quarter were $118.93 million, up 60 percent from $73.69 million a year ago. Overall e-commerce penetration for total U.S. retail sales reached 28 percent. PRTS is currently at $14.79, up 8.24 percent from the prior close of $13.71.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRTS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular