Stock Alert: CarParts Gains 6%

(RTTNews) - CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) shares are adding more than 6 percent on Friday morning. The e-commerce aftermarket company said Joshua Berman will step down from its board of directors, effective immediately. Further, Lisa Costa is appointed to the Board's Class III directors.

Currently, the shares are at $11.23, up 6.84 percent from its previous close of $10.52. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.04 to $16.44 on average volume of 2,005,252.

For the third quarter, the company has reported profit of $1.4 million or $0.03 per share, compared to loss of $1.4 million or $0.04 per share last year.

