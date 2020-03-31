Stock Alert: Carnival Down 5%; To Raise $6 Bln

(RTTNews) - Shares of Carnival Corp. (CCL) is down 5% on Tuesday morning after the luxury cruise line operator announced its plans to raise about $6 billion as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has halted its business completely.

CCL is currently trading at $12.17, down $0.63 or 4.93%, on the NYSE.

Carnival said it plans to raise $1.25 billion by issuing common shares, $1.75 billion through the sale of convertible notes and $3 billion through senior secure notes.

The U.S. federal government had asked Carnival and other cruise operators to stop sailing this month after coronavirus outbreaks. The companies are now facing a bleak future.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are managing the bond sale, which is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.