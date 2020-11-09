Markets
CCL

Stock Alert: Carnival Corporation Trading 38% Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of leisure travel company Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) are rising more than 38% Monday morning at $16.51.

U.S.Market is on the rise today morning after drug maker Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their late-stage Covid-19 vaccine has proved to be more than 90% effective.

Whole of travel industry and leisure travel in particular has suffered a massive blow from the pandemic. Stock is reacting positively to this promising news, besides Joe Biden's victory.

CUK has been trading in the range of $7.08- $49.03 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL CUK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular