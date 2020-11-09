Stock Alert: Carnival Corporation Trading 38% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of leisure travel company Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) are rising more than 38% Monday morning at $16.51.

U.S.Market is on the rise today morning after drug maker Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their late-stage Covid-19 vaccine has proved to be more than 90% effective.

Whole of travel industry and leisure travel in particular has suffered a massive blow from the pandemic. Stock is reacting positively to this promising news, besides Joe Biden's victory.

CUK has been trading in the range of $7.08- $49.03 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.