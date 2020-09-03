Stock Alert: Carnival Corporation Trades 7% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) are climbing more than 7% Thursday morning at $15.22.

The cruise company today announced plans to resume operations of its two of nine global cruise line brands.

Italy-based Costa Cruises is scheduled to restart sailing in Italy on September 6, and Germany-based AIDA Cruises plans to resume operations on November 1, the company said.

Carnival Corporation's cruise line brands were remaining shut for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carnival stock has traded in the range of $7.08- $49.03 in the last one year.

