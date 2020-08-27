Stock Alert: Carnival Corporation Rises 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) are climbing more than 8% Thursday morning at $16.47. It has traded in the range of $7.80- $51.94 in the past one year.

Wednesday Carnival Corporation has released annual sustainability report, which says the company has achieved progress in its key objectives.

Carnival Corporation first shared its 2020 sustainability goals in 2015, with 10 key objectives, including reducing its carbon footprint, improving the fleet's air emissions, reducing waste generation, improving water use efficiency, and supporting guests, crew members and local communities.

The company's latest report explains progress made in 2019 to achieve those goals, while defining a set of sustainability commitments beyond 2020.

"The annual sustainability report is critical to providing our stakeholders with a transparent view of our progress against key metrics and demonstrating our commitment to protecting the environment, supporting communities and being compliant everywhere we operate in the world," said Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation.

