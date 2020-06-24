Markets
CCL

Stock Alert: Carnival Corporation Down 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of cruise operator Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) are dropping more than 10% Wednesday morning at $13.40. The stock has traded in the range of $7.08- $49.03 in the last one year.

Monday, Carnival Corporation said it has extended its operational pause in North America through Sept. 30, 2020. The cruise company had initially announced a 30-day pause in operations in March due to Covid-19 pandemic and has extended the pause three times.

On June 18, when the company reported second-quarter results, it had registered a loss, excluding items of $2.4 billion, compared with earnings of $457 million in the comparable period last year.

Revenue also had decreased to $0.7 billion from $4.8 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL CUK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular