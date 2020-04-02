Markets
KMX

Stock Alert: CarMax, Inc. To Report Results Today

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Used Cars retailer CarMax, Inc. (KMX) is set to release its fourth-uarter results today April 2, before market open.

Thirteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.7 billion.

The company's earnings missed earnings view in the last quarter while it had surpassed the estimates in the previous three quarters.

CarMax shares have lost more than 50% in the last two months and touched its 52-week low of $37.59 on March 18.

Wednesday, KMX was down $1.47 or 2.73% before closing at $52.36. Its 52-week high is at $103.18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular