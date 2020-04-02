Stock Alert: CarMax, Inc. To Report Results Today

(RTTNews) - Used Cars retailer CarMax, Inc. (KMX) is set to release its fourth-uarter results today April 2, before market open.

Thirteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.7 billion.

The company's earnings missed earnings view in the last quarter while it had surpassed the estimates in the previous three quarters.

CarMax shares have lost more than 50% in the last two months and touched its 52-week low of $37.59 on March 18.

Wednesday, KMX was down $1.47 or 2.73% before closing at $52.36. Its 52-week high is at $103.18.

