Stock Alert: CarGurus Tumbles

(RTTNews) - Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) are sinking more than 24% on Friday morning. The company provided first-quarter and full-year outlook that fell short of estimates.

For the first quarter, CarGurus expects revenue in the range of $156.5 to $159.5 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.07 to $0.08. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters foresee earnings of $0.15 on revenues of $163.23 million.

Full-year revenue is expected at $664 million to $676 million and adjusted EPS to be between $0.50 and $0.55. Analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $0.66 on revenue of $706.93 million.

Earnings in the fourth quarter increased to $13.2 million or $0.12 per share from $12.5 million, or $0.11 per share in the comparable quarter last year. Excluding items, adjusted EPS of $0.17 beat estimates by $0.04.

Revenue for the quarter increased 25% year-over-year to $158.2 million.

The stock is currently trading at $25.739, close to its 52-week low of $24.80.

