Markets
CARG

Stock Alert: CarGurus Tumbles

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) are sinking more than 24% on Friday morning. The company provided first-quarter and full-year outlook that fell short of estimates.

For the first quarter, CarGurus expects revenue in the range of $156.5 to $159.5 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.07 to $0.08. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters foresee earnings of $0.15 on revenues of $163.23 million.

Full-year revenue is expected at $664 million to $676 million and adjusted EPS to be between $0.50 and $0.55. Analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $0.66 on revenue of $706.93 million.

Earnings in the fourth quarter increased to $13.2 million or $0.12 per share from $12.5 million, or $0.11 per share in the comparable quarter last year. Excluding items, adjusted EPS of $0.17 beat estimates by $0.04.

Revenue for the quarter increased 25% year-over-year to $158.2 million.

The stock is currently trading at $25.739, close to its 52-week low of $24.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular