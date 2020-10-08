Stock Alert: CareDx Touches New High On Q3 Revenue Growth

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of precision medicine solutions company CareDx, Inc (CDNA) are rising more than 15% Thursday morning after the company reported preliminary third-quarter revenue, 57% more than last year.

The stock touched a new high of $51.70 today morning.

CareDx expects third-quarter revenue to be about $53.0 million, an increase of 57% compared with $33.8 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter.

