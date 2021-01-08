Markets
CATM

Stock Alert: Cardtronics Climbs 15% After Receiving Better Acquisition Proposal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of ATM owner/operator Cardtronics plc (CATM) are rising more than 15% Friday morning on the news of it receiving a better acquisition proposal.

Thursday, the company in its proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission said that it has got a better buy-out proposal of $39 per share in cash from a third party which the company did not disclose.

On December 15, Cardtronics had entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP to be acquired for $35.00 per share, cash.

The Board of Directors of Cardtronics has reviewed the proposal, and entered into a non-disclosure agreement with the third party to facilitate discussions and negotiations, the company said.

CATM, currently at $41.30, has been trading in the range of $15.71- $47.41 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CATM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular