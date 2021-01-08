Stock Alert: Cardtronics Climbs 15% After Receiving Better Acquisition Proposal

(RTTNews) - Shares of ATM owner/operator Cardtronics plc (CATM) are rising more than 15% Friday morning on the news of it receiving a better acquisition proposal.

Thursday, the company in its proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission said that it has got a better buy-out proposal of $39 per share in cash from a third party which the company did not disclose.

On December 15, Cardtronics had entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP to be acquired for $35.00 per share, cash.

The Board of Directors of Cardtronics has reviewed the proposal, and entered into a non-disclosure agreement with the third party to facilitate discussions and negotiations, the company said.

CATM, currently at $41.30, has been trading in the range of $15.71- $47.41 in the last one year.

