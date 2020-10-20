Markets
CARA

Stock Alert: Cara Therapeutics Climbs On Licensing Agreement With Vifor Pharma For IV Korsuva

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) are climbing more than 3% Tuesday morning on signing license agreement with Vifor Pharma to commercialize IV Korsuva, Cara's late-stage drug in chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus(CKD-aP).

According to the terms of the agreement, Cara will share 60% profit and Vifor 40%. Cara will also receive an upfront payment of $100 million in cash and an equity investment of $50 million.

In addition, Cara will be eligible to receive an additional equity investment upon the FDA approval of IV Korsuva, as well as milestone payments, on achieving targets of up to $290 million.

Cara Therapeutics plans to submit New Drug Application (NDA) for Korsuva to the FDA in the fourth quarter of this year.

CARA stock is currently trading at $14.40. It has traded in the range of $8.88- $26.67 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular