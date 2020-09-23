Stock Alert: Capricor Therapeutics Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) are rising over 6% on Wednesday morning on news that it will announce final results from a mid stage trial of its duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment on October 1.

CAPR is currently trading at $5.63, up $0.32 or 6.03%, on the Nasdaq.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company announced that it will present novel data from its phase II HOPE-2 clinical trial with its lead investigational product, CAP-1002, in boys and young men with duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at at the International World Muscle Society Virtual Congress 2020.

DMD is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive weakness and chronic inflammation of the skeletal, heart, and respiratory muscles. Boys and young men typically lose their ability to walk in their teens and generally die of cardiac or respiratory complications in their 30s.

The International Virtual Congress of the World Muscle Society will take place from September 28 through October 2, 2020.

