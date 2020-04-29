Stock Alert: Capricor Therapeutics Jumps 80% On Positive COVID-19 Treatment Data

(RTTNews) - Shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) are currently surging nearly 80% on Wednesday morning after new data reports showed 100% survival in COVID-19 patients treated with the company's cardiac cell therapy CAP-1002.

CAPR is currently trading at $4.30, up $1.89 or 78.4232%, on the Nasdaq.

Capricor Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused, announced new data reporting 100% survival in critical COVID-19 patients who were treated with the company's lead asset cardiac cell therapy CAP-1002.

The patients were treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as part of six compassionate care cases.

Over the course of one month, six critically ill COVID-19 patients, all suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and five of whom were on mechanical ventilatory support, were safely treated with CAP-1002, the company said.

Of the six patients treated, four of them have been discharged.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's expanded access protocol to treat up to 20 additional COVID-19 patients.

