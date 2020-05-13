Stock Alert: Capricor Stock Down 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) are currently down nearly 13% despite the company announcing positive top-line results from a study of its lead candidate in treatment of a muscle degeneration disorder.

CAPR is currently trading at $6.90, down $1.00 or 12.66%, on the Nasdaq.

Clinical-stage biotechnology company Capricor Tuesday announced positive top-line 12-month results of the HOPE-2 clinical trial using CAP-1002 to treat patients in advanced stages of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive weakness and chronic inflammation of the skeletal, heart, and respiratory muscles. Boys and young men typically lose their ability to walk in their teens and generally die of cardiac or respiratory complications in their 30s.

The study data showed improvements in upper limb, cardiac and respiratory function.

