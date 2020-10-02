Markets
CFFN

Stock Alert: Capitol Federal Financial Jumps 13%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shared of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) are gaining over 13% on Friday morning after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company will replace Neogen Corp. (NEOG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on October 7.

CFFN is currently trading at $10.54, up $1.22 or 13.09%, on the Nasdaq.

Capitol Federal Financial, operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States.

Meanwhile, Neogen Corp. (NEOG) will replace Pool Corp. (POOL) in the S&P MidCap 400.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFFN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular