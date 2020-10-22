Stock Alert: Cantel Medical Gains 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) are rising more than 8% Thursday morning after the company pre-announced first-quarter revenue, better than the Street view.

The company said that it expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $290 million - $295 million, a year-on-year growth of about 14%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $256.2 million.

Cantel plans to provide a further update of its financial results for the first quarter on December 8.

Cantel Medical provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market.

CMD stock is currently trading at $51.94. It has been trading in the range of $20.81- $79.50 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.