Stock Alert: Canopy Growth Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade. Cannabis stocks are showing an uptrend as pro-reform Democrats are expected to get a majority in the senate after Raphael Warnock won one of two Senate runoffs in Georgia early Wednesday.

The market expects Democrats to have a better cannabis reform agenda under President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Cannabis stocks have been on a positive trend for the last several weeks. Currently, the stock is at $30.69, up 13.31 percent from the previous close of $27.04 on a volume of 9,770,122. It has traded in a range of $9.00 - $31.83 on average volume of 6,912,677 for the last 52-weeks.

