Markets

Stock Alert: Canopy Growth Tumbles 18% On Earnings Miss, Uncertain Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) are losing more than 18 percent or $3.94 in Friday's morning trade at $17.78 after the Canadian cannabis company's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' estimates. The stock has traded in a range of $9.00 to $44.17 in the past 52 weeks.

Friday, Canopy Growth reported fourth-quarter net loss of C$1.30 billion or C$3.72 per share, wider than net loss of C$379.52 million or C$1.10 per share in the year-ago period, primarily driven by impairment and restructuring charges. However, net revenue for the quarter rose to C$107.91 million from C$94.05 million last year.

Analysts expected loss of C$0.40 per share on revenues of C$130 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Canopy Growth also withdrew its previously communicated outlook for achieving positive adjusted EBITDA and net income in fiscal 2021, citing the COVID-19 related uncertainties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular