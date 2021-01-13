Stock Alert: Canoo Holdings Up 12%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Canoo Holdings Ltd. (GOEV) shares are up 12 percent, continuing its bullish trend since December. There was no specific announcement from the electric vehicle startup today.

Currently, shares are at $18.98, up 13.59 percent from the previous close of $16.72 on a volume of 8,877,151. The shares have traded in a range of $9.21 - $24.90 on average volume of 3,476,801.

The company has announced its plan to launch a seven-seater commercial electric delivery van in mid-December. The multi-purpose van is priced at around $33,000.

