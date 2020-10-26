Markets
CAJ

Stock Alert: Canon Shooting Up After Raising Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Digital camera maker Canon Inc. (CAJ) are climbing more than 6% Monday morning after the company raised its full-year sales outlook.

For the full year, the company sees net sales of 3140 billion yen, up from 3080 billion yen provided earlier.

Canon reported earning of 15.93 yen per share for the third quarter compared with $24.93 yen per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 12.7% year-on-year to 758.88 billion yen.

Canon stock is currently trading at $17.44. It has been trading in the range of $15.46- $28.41 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular