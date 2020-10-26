Stock Alert: Canon Shooting Up After Raising Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Digital camera maker Canon Inc. (CAJ) are climbing more than 6% Monday morning after the company raised its full-year sales outlook.

For the full year, the company sees net sales of 3140 billion yen, up from 3080 billion yen provided earlier.

Canon reported earning of 15.93 yen per share for the third quarter compared with $24.93 yen per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 12.7% year-on-year to 758.88 billion yen.

Canon stock is currently trading at $17.44. It has been trading in the range of $15.46- $28.41 in the past 52 weeks.

