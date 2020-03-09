Markets
Stock Alert: Canadian Natural Resources Falls 35%

(RTTNews) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) shares are losing more than 35 percent in morning trading as oil prices collapsed below its range in 1991 as Saudi Arabia launched a price war against Russia. The shares are trading at $14.89, down 34.12 percent compared to its previous close at $22.60. On Monday, CNQ gapped up at $23.56, but failed to keep up the momentum. The shares are trading lower than the averages volume. The shares have been on a downtrend since February 19. On March 5th, the company had reported a profit of C$597 million or C$0.50 per share compared to a loss of C$776 million or C$0.64 per share in the prior year.

