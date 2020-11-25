Stock Alert: Canada Goose Tumbles 8% After Analyst Action

(RTTNews) - Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), a Canada-based winter clothing manufacturer, are losing more than 8 percent or $3.13 in Wednesday's morning trade at $35.52.

According to reports, Canada Goose received a two-notch downgrade by BTIG, to a "sell" rating from "buy". BTIG reportedly said that a lackluster sales recovery due to a warmer start to winter and weak digital demand will weigh on the stock.

Canada Goose has traded in a range of $12.94 to $40.79 in the past 52 weeks.

